“Smart, technicality, and ability to adapt” – Jackie Buntan on teammate and atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd’s best traits

Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan believes the ability to adapt inside the Circle makes her Boxing Works teammate, Janet Todd, one of the most dangerous women in ONE Championship.

Todd, the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, still maintains an undefeated record in the world of kickboxing under the ONE banner with victories over Wang Chin Long, Chuang Kai Ting, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Of course, her talents aren’t solely restricted to kickboxing. ‘JT’ has also earned a slew of victories in the art of eight limbs, making her one of the most versatile fighters in the promotion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan had nothing, but positive things to say about her teammate and training partner.

“With Janet, she’s able to adapt to wherever the fight takes her, Buntan said. “That’s very hard to do for athletes. Sometimes you get so stuck and stubborn on one thing and it’s not working, you either freak out or you just keep trying when in reality, you maybe you’ll be able to adapt to that. I think Janet’s strong suit is her smarts, technicality, and ability to adapt.”

Janet Todd slated for title unification clash with Phetjeeja

In Muay Thai competition, Janet Todd has earned victories over the likes of Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

‘JT’ last stepped inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023 against reigning and defending ONE atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Todd came up short in her bid to claim a second undisputed world title, but she more than held her own against Rodrigues, going the distance with the Brazilian striker.

With Todd currently sidelined, ONE Championship crowned an interim kickboxing queen in December as Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom scored a decisive decision victory against one of the sport’s most accomplished women, Anissa Meksen.

Phetjeeja is slated to unify her title with Todd’s later this year.