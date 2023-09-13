Smilla Sundell bares plan to transition to MMA when she turns 20

It’s been talked about that Smilla Sundell has the potential to become one of the greatest Muay Thai artists ever, yet the Swedish sensation has grander plans up her sleeve.

The reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion is scheduled to defend her gold against fellow world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sundell is aware that her matchup against Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, will be one of the biggest fights of her career. Nevertheless, ‘The Hurricane’ feels retaining her world title is just part of her legacy in ONE Championship.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Sundell admitted that she’ll eventually get into mixed martial arts in as little as a year from now.

When one fan asked her how many times she’d like to defend her strawweight Muay Thai world title, Sundell said:

“Hard to say. As many times as possible. I will start MMA at around 20 years old though.”

Sundell holds an impressive 34-5-1 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing, and she’s at a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship.

She made her promotional debut at ONE: Full Circle when she knocked out Australian star Diandra Martin in the third round of their February 2022 bout.

In just her second fight in ONE Championship, Sundell became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion when she beat Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision at ONE 156.

The 18-year-old star is also coming off her first kickboxing match in the promotion wherein she dominated Milana Bjelogrlic for the unanimous decision win at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Sundell’s world title defense against Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.