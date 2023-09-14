Smilla Sundell reveals she didn’t see herself becoming a fighter initially: “It was my parents and trainers that encouraged me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is one of the most talented fighters in the world. And at just 18 years of age, she’s also one of the youngest world champions in all of martial arts.

But the Swedish sensation didn’t grow up to be a fighter when she was young. After discovering Muay Thai while on vacation with her family in Thailand, Sundell unknowingly embarked on a path of greatness that would eventually see her on the big global stage of ONE Championship.

In a short clip posted by Will Harris on his Instagram, Sundell can be seen being interviewed, presumably for Anatomy of a Fighter, and she mentioned that it was only after her parents and her trainers encouraged her to pursue a professional career did she start seeing real potential in herself.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“To be honest, I didn’t want to fight in the beginning. It was my parents and trainers that encouraged me to do this and after maybe three fights I saw that I was good at it and had potential. And I won, and I like winning, so I continued.”

Now, Sundell is ready to return to action in the Circle and looks to prove that she belongs with the best of them.

Sundell will put her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.