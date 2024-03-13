Stamp says Phetjeeja is a cut above the rest of the competition: “She’ll win against most of people” 

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was absolutely impressed by what she saw from fellow Thai star ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom last weekend.

Phetjeeja successfully unified the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title by ousting longtime champion Janet Todd of the United States in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

‘The Queen’ put together a dominant performance to win via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards when it was all said and done.

Watching ringside was Stamp, who enjoyed the festivities of the historic all-female bout card.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a follow-up interview after the event, Stamp talked about Phetjeeja and had nothing but good words for the 22-year-old phenom.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar said:

“I feel like Phetjeeja is such a rising star. She has strength, she has speed. I think she’ll be able to win against most of the people [in her division].”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex to defend atomweight gold against close friend Denice Zamboanga

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Stamp Fairtex to return to action, as she puts her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title on the line against former training partner and close friend, Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Zamboanga is the no.2 ranked atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, and used to train with Stamp at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand a few years back.

Stamp told ONE Championship:

“Me and Denice, we are both professional athletes. Of course we are friends in real life, but when we’re in the ring, we would do whatever it takes.”

