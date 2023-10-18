Stephen Loman pits Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s best weapons against each other: "They are world-class strikers"

Filipino MMA fighter Stephen Loman touts the upcoming all-champion title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade as a battle of world-class strikers and that fight fans should take heed.

The two will headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will dispute the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Both are gunning to become a double ONE world champion. Jonathan Haggerty is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title holder while Fabricio Andrade is the division’s mixed martial arts king.

Sharing his take on the marquee clash, Team Lakay’s Loman told The MMA Superfan that it is going to be tough to call the outcome of the match since the protagonists boast of topnotch skills that could easily swing the fight in their favor. He said:

“They are both world-class strikers. Haggerty’s combinations are his best weapon, especially his punches and kicks. I think Andrade is a better counter-striker since his timing is on-point and his shots are calculated.”

Check out the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty is coming off his conquest of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April. He shocked the combat sports world by making short work of longtime division king Nong-O Hama by way of an explosive knockout victory in the opening round.

For his part, Fabricio Andrade is also looking to make it consecutive title victories after securing the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA championship belt back in February. He overwhelmed former title holder John Lineker en route to the fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) victory.

Meanwhile, Loman dropped his last fight earlier this month, losing to Lineker by unanimous decision. He, however, is still hopeful of securing a title shot against Andrade at some point.

The Haggerty-Andrade match leads the nine matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 16, which will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.