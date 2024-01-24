“Superbon should have done better” – Buakaw revisits Chingiz Allazov’s brutal destruction of Superbon in 2023

Muay Thai living legend Buakaw Banchamek sees a lot of potential in Superbon Singha Mawynn, and he hopes the former featherweight kickboxing king can bounce back from his pair of defeats last year.

The 41-year-old took time off his schedule to revisit some of the most explosive knockouts that took place on the global stage of ONE Championship in his most recent YouTube video, including Chingiz Allazov’s world title triumph over the Thai superstar at ONE Fight 6 in January last year.

That evening, the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative dished out arguably his best performance under the ONE banner to finish the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete just slightly over a minute into the second round of their fight in Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

While he seemed impressed by ‘Chinga’s ability to fire missiles at the Thai repeatedly, Buakaw feels his fellow countryman should have done a better job dealing with the onslaught that dropped him to the canvas.

Buakaw said:

“That’s one of Superbon’s weaknesses. He’s too slow. He couldn’t dodge Chingiz Allazov’s punches. There are many ways to defend a punch, and I didn’t even see him trying.”

“Superbon should have done better to defend his punches. He should have raised his guard the minute he saw that jab. He should have kept his guard up and attack back.”

Watch the clip here:

Better days are ahead for Superbon in ONE Championship

Disappointed as he may be, Buakaw recognizes an elite striker from miles away. Needless to say, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete fits right in that list of world-class warriors.

Although he dropped two matches last year, the 33-year-old had a sensational knockout win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

He’s also taken out the likes of Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, not forgetting his wicked highlight-reel finish of Giorgio Petrosyan to claim the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Sometimes, the best warriors have the toughest journeys. That could well be the case for Superbon.

2024 should be another packed year for the Thai striking ace, and it should only be a matter of time before he gets back into the thick of winning in ONE Championship.