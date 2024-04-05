Superbon not worried about Marat Grigorian knockout ability: “That power cannot beat me”

Thai superstar Superbon is unperturbed by the knockout ability of longtime rival Marat Grigorian. He believes he prepared well for their scheduled rematch this week.

The two top featherweight fighters will dispute the division's interim ONE kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It is a rematch of their first encounter in March 2022, where former divisional king Superbon defeated his Armenian foe by unanimous decision to retain his world title.

In the lead-up to their marquee re-engagement, the 33-year-old Pattalung, Thailand native, shared that he is fully aware of Grigorian's KO power but believes he can withstand it just as he can provide a foil to it.

He told the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 58:

"His [Grigorian] power is dangerous. But for me I know how to prepare to fight with that kind of power. That power cannot beat me, and in this fight, it won't beat me again."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is part of Superbon's redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January 2023 to Chingiz Allazov.

He is now out to get a win in his scheduled fight this week to earn another crack at 'Chinga' in a unification bout.

Marat Grigorian, meanwhile, seeks to finally break through and become a world champion after two failed attempts previously against Superbon and Allazov (in August last year).

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

WATCH: Superbon and Marat Grigorian in intense staredown ahead of showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58

All is set for the marquee rematch between longtime rivals Superbon and Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. Both have expressed readiness to go into battle, as attested by their intense staredown during the face-to-face and official weigh-ins earlier this week.

The two headline the event, where they will vie for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, which would set them up for a possible unification bout against reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov afterward.

Superbon shared a video clip of the staredown on Instagram, captioning it with:

"Ready to fight"

Apart from Superbon-Grigorian II, also on offer at ONE Friday Fights 58 is the all-Thai Muay Thai clash between veteran Nong-O Hama and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Poll : Will Superbon make it back-to-back wins over Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion