‘Supergirl’ shares advice to young women who also want to pursue a career in martial arts: “Your day will eventually come”

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak offered up some advice to young aspiring female fighters ahead of her highly anticipated return to the ring this Friday night as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video lineup.

Fresh off a unanimous decision victory over two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez, ‘Supergirl’ will once again strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash against Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

Before gunning for her second-straight win, the Thai star shared some advice and words of encouragement for women looking to break into combat sports.

“My advice for the next generation of fighters is that nothing comes to fruition in just a few years,” Jaroonsak told ONE Championship. “You need to dedicate yourself and work hard every day. Like me, there was no way I could join ONE Championship with just a couple of years of training, but I had been fighting since I was a kid."

He added:

“I always fight, and I always try my best in every fight. Even in just a small fight, we have to fight as if it was a big fight. I always think that I must entertain audiences in order to shine. So, all I want to tell you is be patient, and your day will eventually come.”

Earlier this year, ‘Supergirl’ caught the attention of many fight fans after going toe-to-toe with the current ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex. The two women stepped inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 6 in January and delivered an absolute barnburner.

Though she came up short on two of the three judges’ scorecards, 'Supergirl' earned the attention of fans and fighters alike for her incredible high-octane performance.

That momentum led her to an impressive victory over Fernandez in August. She’ll attempt to repeat that result against Cristina Morales this Friday night inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.