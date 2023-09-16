Superlek says quick KOs of Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov made him more popular with American fans

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is more than ready to challenge reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in their gigantic clash on September 22 in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek. The highly-anticipated fight will go down inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek credits his readiness to the seven straight wins he currently enjoys, especially his last two victories over Tagir Khalilov and Nabil Anane, where ‘The Kicking Machine’ both finished them via TKO and KO, respectively.

In his most recent talk with ONE Championship, Superlek rated himself on his past two performances and believed that his stock went up significantly. Moreover, he believes he gained more fans, particularly in the United States, because of how fast he dispatched Khalilov and Anane.

The 27-year-old said:

"I rate myself nine out of ten. Because I can see my improvement in those fights. I could show everything I've practiced effectively. I agree that my last two victories can help me to build my name with the US fans. It made me super happy."

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative hopes to carry and sustain this momentum in his upcoming clash with Rodtang to become the latest member of the exclusive two-sport world champion club. He has a chance to join his Thai compatriots Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who previously won world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.