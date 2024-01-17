Superlek thrilled to be back in Tokyo to duel with top Japanese superstar Takeru at ONE 165

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 fought in Japan early in his career and is happy to be competing there again but on a grander scale later this month.

‘The Kicking Machine’ headlines ONE 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. He will be defending his world title against Japanese kickboxing superstar and ONE-debuting Takeru Segawa.

It will be his second defense of the world title he claimed in January last year.

During the press conference for ONE 165, Superlek shared his excitement to be fighting in Japan again, especially against an opponent the caliber of Takeru. The 28-year-old champion said:

“Konnichiwa [hello] Japanese fans. I’m glad to be back in Japan and I’m so excited to fight against Takeru who is top-Japanese fighter.”

ONE 165 was originally set to be headlined between Takeru, 32, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing super fight. Injury, however, forced ‘The Iron Man’ to withdraw from the contest.

Incidentally, Superlek defeated Rodtang in his last fight by unanimous decision in an epic catchweight Muay Thai clash in September.

