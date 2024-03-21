"SURF, SCRAP, SKATE" - Kade Ruotolo effortlessly performs a varial skateboard flip while donning the gi

Fans were impressed by ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo showcasing his skateboarding skills in a gi.

At 21 years old, Ruotolo made history by becoming the youngest athlete to win an ADCC gold medal. Since then, he's further separated himself from the rest by establishing a 5-0 record under the ONE Championship banner, including four matches for the lightweight submission grappling throne.

Ruotolo recently showcased his athletic prowess by sharing a video on Instagram of him doing a skateboarding trick in a jiu-jitsu gi. He captioned the social media post with the following message:

"First and probably last varial ever in the gi"

Fans took to the Instagram comment section to praise Ruotolo's impressive skills:

"SURF,SCRAP,SKATE"

"the most kade trains in the gi before taking gi matches on 5 days notice"

"The genuine reaction of surprise from EVERYONE including Kade"

"Say i wont put on my GI and do a Nollie lazer right now"

Watch Ruotolo's Instagram video below:

When is Kade Ruotolo's next ONE Championship submission grappling match?

Kade Ruotolo's last ONE Championship submission grappling match was a rematch against Tommy Langaker on Jan. 28. Ruotolo silenced the minimal controversy from their first meeting by securing another unanimous decision win.

Ruotolo's next submission grappling match won't be for his lightweight world title. Instead, the 21-year-old will test his skills in a 180-pound catchweight bout against promotional newcomer Francisco Lo.

Lo is widely considered one of the best grapplers on the planet for his weight class. In 2023, the 23-year-old Brazilian took first place in the IBJJF No-Gi Pan Championship and the IBJJF American Nationals. It'll be intriguing to see if he can find similar success under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.