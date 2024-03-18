Tang Kai explains desire to fight former two-division MMA king Martin Nguyen: "It's going to be an impressive fight"

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China has finally closed the book on his storied rivalry with Vietnamese-American star Thanh Le. The former defeated the latter at the recently concluded ONE 166: Qatar. Now, the 27-year-old is looking at bigger and better tests.

Tang stopped Le in the third round of their highly anticipated featherweight MMA world title unification bout, winning via technical knockout to successfully marry the belts as one.

ONE 166: Qatar was ONE Championship's historic return to the Middle East, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City, Qatar, last March 1st.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tang singled out one opponent he would like to face next. The Chinese star says he wants to face former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen.

Tang said:

"I really want to fight Martin Nguyen because he was the first two-division ONE world champion. Although he's been losing recently, I want him to win a couple of fights and challenge me, and I think it's going to be a really good and impressive fight."

Nguyen is one of the most explosive punchers in ONE Championship history. One connects from his vaunted right hand, which usually means lights out for would-be opponents. Tang is right in saying their fight could potentially be packed with action.

What's next for Tang Kai?

After his utter destruction of Thanh Le, Tang Kai is now the reigning and undisputed featherweight MMA king. As such, the Chinese stalwart has loads of options in front of him for his next fight.

Aside from the aforementioned Martin Nguyen, Tang Kai's next likely challenger could come in the form of no.2 ranked featherweight MMA contender 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon.

Tonon is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Nguyen, Russian grappler Shamil Gasanov, and Miesha Tate's beau Johnny Nunez.