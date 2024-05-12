"Tawanchai is god-like" - Fans bow to the unstoppable power Tawanchai unleashed against Davit Kiria in Bangkok

Fight fans have bowed down to Tawanchai PK Saenchai's unstoppable power this week after rewatching his ruthless KO victory against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion certainly packs on the power against his rivals as if he had an old chip on his shoulder. Davit Kiria didn't feel anything less as Tawanchai unleashed hell on the Georgian striker from beginning to end.

Fans online have spoken about nothing else in the comments section on YouTube, praising the young superstar for his ruthlessness and indomitable power with his leg kicks after rewatching Tawanchai in full throttle below:

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Tawanchai has come into his own at featherweight after having spent most of his formative years as a bantamweight. His physical strength, stamina, and high IQ, are what make him an unbeatable machine to this day.

On June 7, he hopes to extend his unbeatable reign as world champion in his upcoming rematch against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in a Muay Thai rematch at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

ONE 167 will be available to stream live and for free in Canada and the US via Prime Video.

"It's hard to say whether I'm in my prime yet" - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai believes there's still room for improvement

After having accomplished the highest feat of his Muay Thai career by becoming a world champion, Tawanchai continues to believe that he has yet to reach his full potential.

The PK Saenchai representative has made significant waves in the ONE Championship community with some of his star-quality performances and pristine fighting resume.

It's not disputable to say that some of his best matches have been in the featherweight division, from his rise to a world title fight against Petchmorakot Petchyindee to his epic world title defense against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Despite claiming awe-inspiring victories over these legends, Tawanchai feels like there's still a lot more to show than what he has demonstrated thus far.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

"It's hard to say whether I'm in my prime yet, but I will definitely try to keep improving myself until I reach it."