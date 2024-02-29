Thanh Le says Anatoly Malykhin’s “weight drop is the key” in middleweight MMA world title challenge against Reinier de Ridder

ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le likes the chances of two-division king Anatoly Malykhin in his bid to add another championship belt this week. However, he is curious on how the drop in weight would affect the game of ‘Sladkiy'.

Traditionally competing in the heavyweight class, Malykhin, 36, drops to middleweight and goes for the division’s belt against reigning champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The Russian juggernaut seeks to make history by becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship to hold three world title belts at the same time.

In an interview with the promotion, Thanh Le shared his thoughts on the chances of Malykhin at ONE 166, saying:

“That's the key. I think the weight drop is the key. So I'm gonna give you a terrible answer, but the weight drop is the key. If the weight drops, not a big deal for him and he's doing it the right way and he comes out looking like the guy he was before. I like RDR a lot, man. Like I like him a lot. It's just that the problem is the fight starts on the feet. And the gap in skills there, the power difference, it's tough to put that man at bay.”

The scheduled fight between Malykhin and de Ridder is a rematch of their first showdown in December 2022, when the former knocked out ‘The Dutch Knight’ in the opening round to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Incidentally, Thanh Le is also set to see action at ONE 166. He will try to unify the featherweight belts in a title rematch with reigning champion Tang Kai of China.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Thanh Le out for an early finish of Tang Kai in rematch

American-Vietnamese fighter Thanh Le will gun for an early finish of ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai in their scheduled title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The interim world champion of the division, Thanh Le seeks to exact payback on the Chinese champion, who dethroned him in August 2022 by unanimous decision.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 50/50/MidCity MMA standout said he has learned his lesson in his first encounter with Tang Kai and vows to have a different outcome in their rematch. He said:

“I’ll be honest with you. If we make it out of the first round, I’ll be surprised. He’s going to sleep, and he’s going to sleep early.”

Heading into the rematch, Thanh Le is coming off a first-round submission win (heel hook) over Russian Ilya Freymanov in October to earn the interim featherweight belt.