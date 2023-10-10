Thanh Le says it’s on his "bucket list" to pull off an exciting win inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium

It only took Thanh Le 62 seconds to score his first win inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 15, fans expected a knockdown drag-out brawl between featherweight contenders Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov. Instead, the live crowd and the millions watching around the world were treated to a lightning-fast heel hook submission courtesy of the Vietnamese-American stud.

Le’s near-one-minute victory once again made him a ONE world champion, capturing the interim featherweight MMA world title.

After claiming 26 pounds of gold, Thanh Le appeared at the post-fight press event to discuss his first time competing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Le said:

“That was definitely a bucket list check-off. I don't I don't have a bunch of checkboxes that need to be checked in life. That was one of them. That's a really cool one.

“Probably would have loved to get a knockout but I'm glad I was in Lumpinee and been able to get a submission and show them a little something they're not used to seeing maybe in this stadium, so that was cool. Hopefully, I can open their eyes up to jiu-jitsu and how awesome that is. And you know, how cool that is even from somebody who is not the best in the world at it.”

With championship gold once again wrapped around his waist, Thanh Le will begin preparations to run it back with the only man to have beaten inside the Circle thus far, the undisputed featherweight MMA king, Tang Kai.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.