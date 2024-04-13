“That Japanese guy would have been a nightmare to fight” – Liam Harrison on Yutaro Asahi’s stunning defeat of Seksan

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison was intrigued with the ONE Championship debut of Japanese Muay Thai fighter Yutaro Asahi and believes he is going to cause problems to whoever he is piited against in the promotion.

The 24-year-old Phoenix Gym affilate defeated erstwhile streaking Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their catchweight (142 pounds) Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asahi had a solid game plan, anchored on his footwork and efficient striking, that frustrated Seksan throughout their three-round joust. He punctuated his performance with a crisp combination that dropped 'The Man Who Yields To No One' to the canvas in the second round.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Liam Harrison gave his impression on Asahi's performance, admitting that the Japanese warrior has interesting, if not different, ways of competing.

The 38-year-old Bad Company standout said:

"That Japanese guy would have been a nightmare to fight for everyone. He was doing horrible big side stamps on his knee, big horrible side kicks to his like, oblique kicks or whatever they call, but right on his kneecap... I'd have been fuming if someone would try to do that to me because they looked awful."

Check out what he had to say below:

The loss of Seksan was his first under ONE Championship after going 8-0 in the promotion's Friday Fights series in all of last year.

Liam Harrison out to get a statement win at ONE 167

Liam Harrison makes his long-awaited return to action after nearly two years of being sidelined because of a knee injury in June and is out to get a statement victory.

'Hitman' will battle Japanese Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. It will mark his comeback from knee injury, which kept him out of action since August 2022.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison shared his mindset heading into his showdown with Kitano. The Englishman said:

"It's going to be my job to keep Kitano under manners and show that I've still got what it takes to hang with the guys in ONE Championship."

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga.

North American fans can catch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on June 7.

