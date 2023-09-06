“That man has cement in his bones” - Fans both in fear and admiration of Tawanchai’s soul-crushing KOs

It’s rare to see an athlete who shatters their opponent’s bones as easily as Tawanchai PK Saenchai can. Even by Muay Thai standards, holding two consecutive KOs by way of bone breakage is a lot.

This week, fight fans were reminded of Tawanchai’s striking mastery after a compilation of his most memorable KO’s circulated through Instagram.

One fan described the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion as having “cement in his bones.”

After dazzling fans with some of the most gruesome finishes in Muay Thai history, Tawanchai is ready to set the bar higher by adding another legendary fighter to his list of victims.

The 24-year-old superstar is on a collision course to defend his Muay Thai belt against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on October 6.

The battle of the Thai superstars has all the makings of a classic. They both made their rise to superstardom in similar fashion after defeating some of their sport’s very best strikers. But this time, Superbon has more to prove after losing his belt to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.