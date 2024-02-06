“That power is different” – Danial Williams says "freak" Superlek has knockout power for days

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams believes ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the most destructive names on the ONE Championship roster.

The Australian-Thai standout watched closely as ‘The Kicking Machine’ dissected Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165, which went down inside the Ariake Arena on January 28.

Superlek went out with trademark aggression, and his world-renowned kicking game eventually earned him a victory on all three judges’ scorecards after a solid 15-minute striking clinic.

That performance did not come as much of a surprise to Williams, though.

Having stepped up on late notice to challenge ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE Fight Night 8 in March last year, ‘Mini T’ knew what awaited ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ inside the Japanese capital city.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Danial Williams touched on his personal experience with the Buriram warrior and how he knew he was in trouble as soon as Superlek stuck his dynamite shins through his guard.

The 30-year-old said:

“That guy's an absolute animal. But, you know, it's just an opportunity, and it's like you're just fighting the best in the world. You really see where you're at and it was crazy.

“I knew I was in trouble because he landed a few leg kicks and I'm like that power is different man. That's different. I haven't experienced that, like even with Rodtang, it wasn't that powerful. So yeah, he's like a freak, his power is different for that weight in general.”

Watch the full interview here:

Danial Williams can’t wait to resume MMA quest at ONE Fight Night 19

On his end, Danial Williams hopes to get his 2024 campaign off to a flyer when he meets Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

The Perth native hasn’t tasted victory since his first-round knockout win over Zelang Zhaxi in July 2022. He has dropped three successive bouts to Jeremy Miado, Superlek, and Jonathan Di Bella.

He has come to terms with his losses to Superlek and Di Bella, fights that required him to step up on short notice, and his slight unfamiliarity in the kickboxing department.

Now, Danial Williams wants to put his defeat to Miado to bed when he squares off with ‘Thunder Kid’ in a strawweight MMA showdown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Danial Williams concluded:

“At the end of 2022, I had my last MMA fight, and it didn't go my way. I was always in my head about it because I just felt like I threw it away, like just the preparation, the mindset going in. Yeah, so it's good to be back.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.