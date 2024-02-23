“That all went to Plan B” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he veered off slightly from original game plan in KO win over Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty strayed away from the game plan in his firefight with Felipe Lobo.

Returning to the same venue where he won both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships — Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — ‘The General’ successfully defended the former with a stunning third-round KO against the ‘Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19.

However, the victory did not come without some early adversity. Absorbing a barrage of strikes from Lobo, Jonathan Haggerty hit the canvas, leaving fight fans in shock. But ‘The General’ was far from out. The defending champ bounced back in round two, scoring a knockdown with a sneaky left hand before finishing things with a booming right hand in the third.

Speaking about his early Fight of the Year contender, Haggerty admitted that he didn’t stick to his game plan and failed to take the advice of his corner during the critically acclaimed clash.

“That all went to Plan B that fight,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post. “I don’t think I was listening too well, I just thought I had to fight and do what I had to do to get him out of there. One shot, one kill.”

Fighters are lining up to fight Jonathan Haggerty

With the win over Felipe Lobo, Jonathan Haggerty is now sitting on six straight wins under the ONE banner with his last three all coming by way of knockout. With him now holding two world titles in as many sports, the contenders are beginning to line up with the likes of Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nico Carrillo, and Hiroki Akimoto chomping at the bit to be the one that dethrones the British striking sensation.

Who do you want to see Jonathan Haggerty mix it up with when he makes his return to the Circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.