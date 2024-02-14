“That will be the key” – Lito Adiwang says Joshua Pacio’s expertise in acing rematches crucial in Jarred Brooks redo

As an athlete who has spent the bulk of his career training alongside Joshua Pacio, Lito Adiwang knows the former strawweight MMA kingwill be at his sparkling best at ONE 166: Qatar.

Pacio, the division’s top-ranked contender, runs it back against Jarred Brooks in one of many intriguing fights set to ignite the Lusail Sports Arena on fire on March 1.

‘The Passion’ bounced back from his world title defeat to ‘The Monkey God’ with a strong performance over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year to set him up for Part II of his rivalry against Brooks.

That improved skill set isn’t the only thing the divisional king must be worried about, though.

Lito Adiwang knows Pacio trains with an added motivation whenever he’s looking to avenge a loss. Because of that, he expects ‘The Passion’ to finish the fight with the strawweight MMA world title resting on his shoulder.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Thunder Kid’ had this to say about Pacio’s advantages over Brooks:

“The strength and advantage of Joshua is how he improves in every rematch. He really studies his opponent’s move with intent, and that will be the key in this rematch.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available at watch.onefc.com on March 1. Check your local listing for more details.

Lito Adiwang promises to be at his best vs Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

While he has eyes on the explosive matchup between Pacio and Brooks in Qatar, Lito Adiwang remains focused on his next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship.

‘Thunder Kid’ aims to make it three wins in a row when he faces Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, February 16.

The ONE Warrior Series graduate returned to winning ways after a lengthy injury spell versus Jeremy Miado and Adrian Mattheis last year, and he has worked his fingers to the bone to prepare for his showdown with ‘Mini T.’

In the same interview, Lito Adiwang added:

“I just have to formulate a good game plan and work my a** off in training so I can show up to the best of my abilities.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will be available live and free in U.S. primetime to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers this Friday, February 16.