“The game changes in the four-ounce gloves” – Felipe Lobo says there’s no room for error with Muay Thai in smaller gloves 

Bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Felipe Lobo admits ONE Championship's use of four-ounce gloves in discipline has forced him to take a different route from his fight style.

Despite the adjustments, the 30-year-old warrior has taken a liking to it.

His three victories under the ONE banner in smaller gloves have showcased his ability to adapt on the fly alongside his knockout power, and he hopes it will pave the way for another momentous triumph when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19.

Before he brings his polished skills to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where he squares off with Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Felipe Lobo touched a bit on the positive impact of Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves during a short exchange with The AllStar.

‘Demolition Man’ shared:

“The game changes in the four-ounce gloves, you know. In those gloves, when you get that one strong punch, the game changes."

"So I have to be very fast, very smart. You have to see everything. Every moment, you have to be ready for it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Felipe Lobo's scheduled five-round world title matchup against 'The General' will headline ONE Fight Night 19.

The entire card is free to watch for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.

Felipe Lobo is "not scared" to trade leather with Haggerty

Like Felipe Lobo, Jonathan Haggerty has made the most of competing in smaller gloves since he inked a deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In about five years, the Londoner has tasted three world title triumphs, the most recent being his bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world title success in 2023.

However, none of Haggerty’s past achievements seem to bother the Brazilian contender.

He remains focused on his goal and punching his ticket to stardom by taking away the Englishman’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown with a statement display inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week.

“I'm ready, always ready. We come to the organization to fight, and this is the objective [of every fighter]. So I will fight anyone, anytime I will fight. I don’t care. I’m not scared,” he told The AllStar.