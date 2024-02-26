“The two best in the world” - Fans clamor for epic rematch between Thai megastars Superlek and Rodtang

ONE Championship fans are clamoring for a rematch between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmook.

Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22, 2023, two of Muay Thai’s biggest stars delivered one of the greatest fights in the history of the art of eight limbs. Through three rounds in a non-title catchweight bout, Rodtang and Superlek tore the house down in an absolute war that saw blood pour and fists fly:

After nine of the greatest minutes in combat sports history, Superlek’s hand was raised, though the unanimous decision in his favor came with a bit of controversy. Fans have been begging for a rematch between the two ever since, with many of them taking to the comments section on Instagram, writing:

“We want the second fight between these two warriors 🔥🔥”

“What a fight 🔥🔥”

“Rematch 🔥🔥🔥”

“Hope we get another fight”

“The rematch needs to happen and Superlek needs to make weight this time”

“The two best in the world 🦾”

Superlek follows up his win over Rodtang with another massive victory

Following his win over Rodtang, ‘The Kicking Machine’ stepped inside the ring for another massive matchup with the debuting Japanese K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa. The two headline ONE Championship’s return to Tokyo for ONE 165 in January. Giving fans yet another Fight of the Year contender, Superlek once again saw his hand raised via unanimous decision.

What comes next for Rodtang and ‘The Kicking Machine’ remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that fans would love to see the two Thai icons paired up once again on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

