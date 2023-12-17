“There can only be one champion” – Superbon unwilling to settle for anything less than a win against Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn won’t settle for anything less than having his hand raised at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Stepping into the main event spotlight for ONE’s final event of 2023, Superbon will look to claim his second world championship in as many sports as he challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on December 22.

With wins over Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Superbon has quickly established himself as one of the top combat sports stars on the planet.

If he can add Tawanchai to his already impressive hit list, the Thai superstar will etch his name in the history books as a two-sport ONE world champion.

“Unfortunately, there can only be one champion,” he said during a recent interview with Nickynachat. “There’s no such thing as there being two champions at the same time. So we both must do our best we can.”

Can Tawanchai hold his own against the more experienced Superbon?

Superbon will certainly have his work cut out for him when he meets one of the hottest fighters in all of ONE. Tawanchai has won an incredible six straight fights with victories coming in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

After claiming the featherweight Muay Thai title against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022, Tawanchai scored victories over Turkish standout Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and ‘Smokin’ Joe Nattawut.

With a win on Friday night, Tawanchai would undoubtedly go down as one of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers of all time. Does he get it done, or will the superior experience of Superbon be too much for the young gun to handle?

