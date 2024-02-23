“There can only be one winner” - Joshua Pacio accepts ultimate fate of fighters in combat sports

Joshua Pacio refuses to let his success inside the Circle dictate his happiness outside of it.

On Friday, March 1, ‘The Passion’ will look to even the score with the man who took his ONE strawweight MMA world championship a little more than a year ago, Jarred Brooks. The pair will run back their ONE 164 clash when ONE Championship heads to Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for a loaded ONE 166 lineup featuring three can’t-miss world title rematches.

Attempting to bounce back from a devastating loss inside the Circle is a familiar position for Joshua Pacio. However, whether he wins or loses, it won’t dictate how he lives his life away from the fight game.

“For athletes, we always strive to win,” Pacio said in an interview with Qabayan Radio 94.3. “Nobody wants to lose, right? The focus is always to win. But at the end of the day, there can only be one winner, especially in MMA. I learned that the outcome of matches should not dictate your personal happiness.”

Joshua Pacio is once again seeking redemption

Known as the ‘Rematch King,’ Joshua Pacio has redeemed himself on more than one occasion, defeating former MMA world champions Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta. The question is, can he repeat that trend against one of the most well-rounded strawweights in all of mixed martial arts?

“I earned that ‘Rematch King’ nickname because they expect that I will beat Brooks this time around,” Pacio added.

Jarred Brooks goes into the contest with an unblemished MMA record under the ONE banner, dispatching his first four opponents and amassing an impressive 20-2 record overall. Will ‘The Monkey God’ continue his climb to become the world’s pound-for-pound best, or will Joshua Pacio live up to his title as the ‘Rematch King’?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.