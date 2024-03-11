“There are a lot of options right now” – Jackie Buntan reveals what’s on her radar after ONE Fight Night 20 triumph

Jackie Buntan returned to action this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 after nearly a year away from active competition.

Beating Martine Michieletto via unanimous decision, the strawweight is now excited to see what the future holds for her.

Buntan sees multiple different paths that she could potentially explore after getting her hand raised once again under the ONE Championship banner.

In a post fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan said that first and foremost, getting the win was the most important aspect on March 8:

“I’m pleased with the win, glad to get my hand raised.”

The Boxing Works star added that she is open to multiple options for her next fight and that there are a few interesting challenges for her to take on:

“I'll be ready for the next match whether that's like I mentioned boxing kickboxing, special rules, back in line for the title, whatever, you know ? There's newcomers in the strawweight division for Muay Thai as well I feel like the options, there are a lot of options right now, so yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan is back in the mix in a big way

Her win over Martine Michieletto now makes it three on the bounce for Jackie Buntan and that gives her a lot of options.

Whichever direction ONE Championship decides to take with her next, you can be sure that it will be a high profile contest given her recent performances.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell, remains the only woman to beat her in the promotion and that rematch has been boiling away for some time.

Though this is likely to be on Buntan’s radar, as she said in the interview with Sportskeeda MMA, there are a few interesting options on the table at present.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.