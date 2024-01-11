ONE Championship has seen many fighters rise through the ranks and eventually become prolific world champions after years and years of hard work. On the current roster, no one else does it better than Mikey Musumeci.

The reigning and inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has repeatedly dazzled fans with his outstanding performances inside the ONE circle.

But a new challenge awaits him - can he be just as great in a business setting?

In a post on its official Instagram page, ONE Championship shared how 'Darth Rigatoni' ventured into the boardroom as a contestant on the second season of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'.

Musumeci had the following to say about his latest foray:

“By far, this is the toughest ‘Apprentice’. Who could keep going? The candidates might have more business experience than I do, but this is who has the most drive. There’s no bull**** in this competition. Even when I feel like everything is against me, I keep showing what I can do.

Fans in Asia interested in seeing whether Musumeci will receive the coveted “You’re Hired” statement from ONE Championship Chairman & CEO Chatri Sityotdong can head to Netflix and watch the full season.

Mikey Musumeci’s greatest hits

Since debuting in April 2022, Musumeci has been putting together banger performances with four submission wins out of six victories. His most recent was an inside heel hook submission against Japanese legend Shiyna Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

Musumeci also took on a fellow ONE world champion in the form of strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in August. The MMA fighter was caught in a gnarly triangle armbar and forced to tap with 2:29 remaining in the bout.