“There’s going to be a lot of kicks” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut gives a preview of his highly-anticipated rematch with Tawanchai

You can expect a lot of kicks when 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps inside the Circle to challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

Emanating from the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, ONE 167 will feature a main-event showdown between two of Thailand's most fearsome strikers as Tawanchai puts his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line against Jo Nattawut. The bout will serve as a rematch of their October 2023 showdown when Tawanchai came out on top in a featherweight kickboxing clash.

Like their meeting at ONE Fight Night 15, Nattawut expects there to be a ton of kicks and some fierce exchanges between the two Thai warriors come Friday, June 7.

"There’s going to be a lot of kicks, a lot of hands exchanged," Nattawut said in an interview with ONE Championship. "That’s all I can see, but if it’s anything else, we will have to see in the ring."

Jo Nattawut has upset on his mind at ONE 167

Jo Nattawut's run under the ONE banner has been nothing short of impressive. Not only has he gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the business like Giorgio Petrosyan, Chingiz Allazov, and Jamal Yusupov, but he also carries a solid 4-1 record in Muay Thai competition.

But despite all his experience and his accomplishments, a battle in the art of eight limbs with Tawanchai will be like nothing he's experienced before in combat sports.

Tawanchai enters the fight on a massive seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022, including wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Superbon.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.