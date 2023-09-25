“There’s a lot of killers in that division” – Chatri Sityodtong says everyone wants ‘a piece’ of Takeru Segawa

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa took in all of the action from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After signing with the promotion earlier this year in a move that fans have dreamt of seeing for a long time, his debut opponent has been a big talking point throughout 2023.

Two of his potential opponents met in a dream fight in the main event where Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 put their friendship aside to go to war.

Following the event, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about his current plans for Takeru and when he expects his debut to take place under the ONE Championship banner.

With the likes of Superlek and Rodtang both being keen to welcome Japanese kickboxer to the circle in the near future, Sityodtong says that he is not short of potential dates or opponents for one of the biggest fights of the year.

He said:

“Well, we’re going back to Japan and so we don’t know whether we’re going to debut him in Japan yet, or whether it’s in another country. We have a lot of plans for Takeru. You know, obviously he’s the best of the best in Japan and he’s jumping up a level to become the best in the world so, let’s see how he fares.

“There’s a lot of killers in that division, and they all want a piece of him. So, he’s going to have his hand full but again, Takeru, he’s unbelievable. So you know, I think he ranks amongst the best in the world. The question is whether he is the best in the world or not, we’ll find out.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back for free and in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.