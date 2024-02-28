“There's nothing that can stop me” – Jarred Brooks can’t wait to "smash" Joshua Pacio’s face and move on to greater challenges

Since winning the ONE strawweight MMA world championship in 2022, Jarred Brooks has been working hard to stay on top.

His first title defense comes at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 against the man he defeated for the title, Joshua Pacio.

Brooks got his hand raised that night at ONE 164 and he still knows that there is a lot he could improve upon to beat Pacio even more decisively the second time around.

‘The Monkey God’ has continued to assess his performance since their first fight in order to make tweaks and put forward an even better account of himself in the rematch.

During an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mindset going into the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar:

“Seeing what I capitalized on in the first fight and then trying to find the thin points in those capitalizations that I can capitalize even more on. I’ll look at things that I did wrong and fill those holes in the meantime and then see what he's working on in the meantime.”

Jarred Brooks continued, adding that he is raring to go with fight night just a few more sleeps away:

“To try to fulfill those holes in my game as well. So I think that I'm like quicksand now, man. Right now I'm in the zone. There's nothing that can stop me. I'm to the point where I'm just ready to go. There's no if, ands, or buts about it. I'm just ready to smash some face.”

Jarred Brooks is fired up ahead of fight night

There was never any doubting that Jarred Brooks would bring the energy ahead of ONE 166 and that has certainly been the case on fight week.

The strawweight kingpin hasn’t lost any motivation in facing an opponent that he has already beaten once before as this time around, he wants to make a statement.

Beating Joshua Pacio for a second time will truly cement his status as the best strawweight in the world before he seeks out more challenges in the near future.

Before he can look too far ahead to the future, defending his title is the task at hand on Friday and he’s convinced that it will be another notch on his win streak.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on March 1.