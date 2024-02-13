“They could’ve put the gloves on” - Fans ready to see Jonathan Haggerty put the smackdown on Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

A rivalry has been brewing between Felipe Lobo and reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty for some time.

This Friday night, February 16, they’ll have the opportunity to settle things inside the ring when ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against top-five ranked Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo nearly went at it in November when Haggerty scored a second-round knockout against Fabricio Andrade — Lobo’s teammate at Tiger Muay Thai – for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The ‘Demolition Man’ was in Andrade’s that night and, as you can see via the below embed, things nearly popped off between the two.

“HEATED 🔥🔥🔥 If you could choose one word to describe the World Title matchup between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo, what would it be?”

ONE Championship fans offered their take on the intense staredown between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo on Instagram, writing:

“They could’ve put gloves on right then and there.”

“The way haggerty about to sleep this man 🤣🔥😈”

“Haggerty would smoke him quick”

“Zero class what so ever doing that. I hope the general punishes him all the rounds. Go tong po on him.”

“@felipe_lobo_mt hitting the canvas in round 2. @jhaggerty_ AND STILL🔥‼️”

“I’m Brazilian but I got Haggerty all the way”

“Lobo’s getting slept”

“Lobo, don’t want it”

Jonathan Haggerty predicts a finish against Felipe Lobo

Felipe Lobo earned his opportunity at ONE gold with a shocking third-round knockout against multiple Muay Thai champion Saemapetch Fairtex last April. But don’t for a moment think that Jonathan Haggerty is the least bit impressed by Lobo’s biggest career win.

In fact, ‘The General’ is feeling more confident than ever that he’ll add another knockout to his already impressive highlight reel come fight night.

“I’m excited for it, you know,” Haggerty told ONE Championship. “Every time I step foot in the ring I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.