“They just have that something special” – Brendan Schaub raves about Tye and Kade Ruotolo’s ‘positivity’ and ‘energy’

Brendan Schaub had nothing but nice things to say about ONE Championship’s submission grappling world championship duo, Tye and Kade Ruotolo, on a recent episode of his podcast, Thiccc Boy.

The American podcaster and former MMA athlete met the grappling wizards on his other venture alongside Bryan Callen in December last year, engaging in a wide range of topics from jiu-jitsu to their possible transition to MMA.

Above all, Schaub was taken aback by their pleasant character throughout the hour-long exchange.

During a one-on-one interview with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Thiccc Boy, Schaub spoke about the Ruotolo brothers’ ‘insane energy’ and why that exact character can allow them to attain success in everything they do.

He said:

“We had the Ruotolo brothers on The Fighter and The Kid, and they talked about, you know, obviously how jiu-jitsu is their thing and all. And again, those kids, when they come in the room, the energy is insane. Just their vibes, like, we, everybody was in such a good mood when those kids were in the room.”

He added:

“They just have it, you know what I'm saying? They just have that something special. I told them, I said I wish I could [get] your positivity and your energy, I’d be a billionaire. They’re such good dudes.”

Watch the full interview here:

Schaub has shared his space with some of the biggest names in the sport, after all. So, to receive praise from someone as established as him in the industry certainly speaks volumes about Tye and Kade Ruotolo’s efficacious impact within the martial arts community.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo set to star on ONE’s Qatar and Japan card

Tye and Kade Ruotolo will return to the global stage of ONE Championship, looking to get things off to a sweet start in Q1 of 2024.

After picking up the welterweight submission grappling gold against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16, Tye enters his first assignment as divisional king against Australian standout Izaak Michell. Their match will get underway at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo meets Tommy Langaker with his lightweight gold on the line in a rematch of their epic ONE Fight Night 11 war in June last year. This redo goes down at ONE 165, available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com this Sunday, January 28.

Combined, the twins, who fight out of Atos, have posted a pristine 9-0 run under the ONE banner.