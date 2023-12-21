“They only have strength” – Nong-O doesn’t see any weaknesses in Nico Carrillo heading into ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is back in action since losing his world title to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9, as he takes on No.5-ranked contender Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O and Carrillo will vie for the opportunity to inch closer to a potential world title shot against ‘The General’ and bypass other challengers in the top five rankings. Before they exchange strikes in the hallowed ring of Lumpinee, the 37-year-old Thai superstar has pointed out that the 25-year-old Scottish star doesn’t have any holes in his game.

The Evolve MMA representative revealed this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, as he stated:

“Every fighter who can fight in the highest level of ONE Championship probably has no significant weakness, They only have strength.”

Nong-O acknowledged that it will not be an easy fight for him because the ‘King of the North’ has tremendous power, evident in his two TKO victories over Furkan Karabag in April 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 13 and Muangthai PK Saenchai in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

But the veteran athlete isn’t fazed about the tough challenge ahead because, outside of his defeat to Haggerty, he won 10 of his bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization and finished five of them. This incredible run made him one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion.

Nong-O plans to get a spectacular win over Nico Carrillo to get a world title rematch

This upcoming showdown with Carrillo not only marks the return of Nong-O, but it will also be an opportunity to redeem himself from that devastating knockout loss to Haggerty. Additionally, an excellent win for Nong-O can almost guarantee him a world title rematch with his former tormentor.

The effects of that setback from Haggerty remain to be seen, but fans are looking forward to seeing the old form of Nong-O, who dominated and reigned the division for four years.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.