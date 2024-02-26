“This is a banger” - Fans are hyped for Superbon and Marat Grigorian’s sequel for interim featherweight kickboxing gold

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will have the opportunity to wrap 26 pounds of gold around his waist once again.

On Friday, April 5, the Thai superstar will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a rematch with three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian. The winner will be crowned the interim featherweight kickboxing king.

“Run. It. Back! 😤 Superbon and Marat Grigorian will meet once again at ONE Friday Fights 58 – with the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title on the line! 👑 Who you got?”

Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram, sharing their excitement over the rematch between two of kickboxing’s all-time greats.

“Been waiting for this rematch this is going to be a good one”

“This is a banger woooooow”

“I should be able to catch this in person 🔥”

“Let’s go!!! We will be ready for war 🔥🔥”

“Very Good Match Up — 🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s gonna end with a TKO!!!”

“Sheesh…..gonna be a WAR 🔥🔥”

“Banger”

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be the third meeting between Superbon and Marat Grigorian

Their clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 will actually serve as a trilogy bout between the Superbon and Marat Grigorian. Their first meeting went down under the Kunlun Fight banner in 2018 with Grigorian scoring a first-round knockout just 29 seconds into the contest. Superbon evened the score four years later at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X.

Deadlocked at 1-1, fight fans will see two of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world settle their iconic rivalry with a ONE world title up for grabs.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai as the interim featherweight kickboxing champ?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.