“This is not going to end well for him” – Liam Harrison ‘knew straight away’ that Jonathan Haggerty would finish Fabricio Andrade

Liam Harrison always believed that Jonathan Haggerty would come out on top in his champion vs. champion clash with ONE bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

Seven months removed from his stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Jonathan Haggerty returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a shot at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Facing Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown, ‘The General delivered another showstopping performance, finishing ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round via a vicious KO.

Sharing his thoughts on the result, Liam Harrison suggested that Fabricio Andrade never had a chance to step inside the ring against Haggerty:

“I just knew straight away I know he had a decent kickboxing career a while ago but when you've been fighting MMA for four years straight it's different,” Harrison told the South China Morning Post. “And it's not like he had a punching chance in four-ounce gloves, it was just never going to end well for him that.”

Liam Harrison hopes to be the next man to challenge Jonathan Haggerty

After suffering a devastating injury in his first and only ONE world title opportunity, Liam Harrison is only seven weeks away from making his long-awaited return to the Circle.

On January 12, the ‘Hitman’ will welcome former ONE bantamweight MMA champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to the art of eight limbs for a showdown between two of the promotion’s most dangerous strikers.

If Harrison can deliver a strong showing against Lineker, it will likely put him right back into position for another shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai title, setting the stage for an all-British clash with Jonathan Haggerty.

Who comes out on top when the ‘Hitman’ meets John Lineker’s legendary ‘Hands of Stone’ in 2024?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.