“This is the older brother” - Jonathan Haggerty’s wrestling hold puts younger brother and rising star Freddie in line

Every once in a while, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty has to remind his little brother — Freddie Haggerty — who’s in charge.

‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line this Friday night, Feb. 16, when he meets top-five-ranked contender and Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo. The two men will headline ONE Fight Night 19 airing live on Amazon Prime Video in North America.

“Siblings check 👬✅ Will Jonathan “The General” Haggerty retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo? Catch the action on @primevideo this Friday!”

Before handling business inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The General’ had to send a friendly reminder to little brother Freddie Haggerty via the above video embed.

While lifting his younger sibling off the ground and over his shoulder, Haggerty said:

“See? This is the older brother. Yeah, this is what we do. This is the older brother. When he steps out of line, this is what I gotta do.”

Freddie Haggerty welcomes the pressure of being compared to big brother Jonathan Haggerty

Freddie Haggerty made a big first impression in his ONE Championship debut last month, scoring a brutal knockout of Dankalong Sor Dechapan just 14 seconds into the second round of their ONE Friday Fights 49 clash.

Just 19 years old, Freddie is already earning comparisons to his older brother which undoubtedly adds a certain amount of pressure every time he steps inside the ring. But instead of allowing that pressure to consume him, he uses it as fuel.

In a recent interview with ONE, the 19-year-old said:

“There’s always going to be pressure being Jonathan’s little brother. There are such big expectations, but I don’t mind a bit of pressure. It makes me work harder because I’ve got a lot more to prove than other people, which makes me a lot more dangerous."

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on Feb. 16.