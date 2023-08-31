Three-sport athlete Danial Williams momentarily steps away from ‘extremely hard’ MMA

As an athlete actively competing in three disciplines, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is forced to shift his focus now and then, depending on what is up next.

For now, the Australian-Thai slugger contests for the strawweight kickboxing crown versus Jonathan Di Bella inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

In the lead-up to his second world title date at ONE Fight Night 15, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA affiliate opened up on the toughest discipline between Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

Danial Williams told Sportskeeda MMA:

“The hardest would be MMA, that will be the hardest. Just because it's multi-disciplinary. That's why I love the challenge of MMA. That’s why I stepped out and tried to do it, although I knew it was very challenging, extremely hard.”

Not one to step away from challenges, the 30-year-old’s ability to switch hats has made him one of the most versatile and reliable athletes on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Following a cracking debut against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in April 2021, which earned the 2021 ONE Super Series Fight of the Year accolade, the Perth native competed four times in MMA across 2022.

Though he picked up sensational wins over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi, Danial Williams crumbled to a third-round TKO loss to Jeremy Miado.

Earlier this year, he stepped up on late notice once more to challenge for Superlek Kiatmoo9’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Unfortunately, the Australian-based athlete suffered yet another knockout inside the circle.

However, these back-to-back defeats have only instilled more discipline and focus as he aims to capture ONE gold against Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.