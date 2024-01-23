“To add the biggest belt in this collection” – Denice Zamboanga dreaming of MMA glory ahead of Stamp showdown at ONE 166

Denice Zamboanga finds herself in a very unique position ahead of ONE 166, where she will challenge her friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight world championship.

Both women have spoken openly in the past about the possibility of them squaring off inside the circle, and how their dreams and accomplishments will surely lead to that.

On March 1 in Qatar, inside the Lusail Sports Arena, that scenario becomes a reality. While Denice Zamboanga may be proud of what her friend has achieved, she wants world champion status for herself.

The Filipino contender revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN News that she has always dreamed of holding a title but has never accomplished the feat.

This could all change at ONE 166:

"There was a photo where I was wearing all the belts that the gym had won. I told my brother, 'Let me try and feel it out.' Honestly, I'm happy for my brother and Fritz because they've already experienced being a champion locally.

"I've never felt that, whether amateur or pro, so now I take this as motivation to add the biggest belt in this collection.”

ONE 166 is a huge test for both Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex

For Denice Zamboanga, she has all the motivation that she needs going into ONE 166: Qatar, as she attempts to finally fulfill her dream of becoming a world champion.

Stamp, on the other hand, finds herself looking to keep hold of the title that she worked so hard to obtain in the first place.

Becoming a champion is one thing but crafting a memorable reign and legacy is now the central motivation for the atomweight champion ahead of this huge test.

ONE 166 lays out the perfect champion vs contender matchup, as both women dream of leaving Qatar with the atomweight gold wrapped over their shoulder.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.