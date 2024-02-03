His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has turned down Gervonta Davis’ stipulations to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Over the past year, Alalshikh and Saudi Arabian officials have made a significant impact on professional boxing. Using their straightforward negotiation tactics and endless money, His Excellency has booked several high-profile boxing matches, including Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

With Saudi Arabia becoming the new home of world-class boxing, there have been requests from fans and analysts about American superstar Davis potentially fighting in the Middle East. Davis responded by telling Alalshikh he wanted two Ferraris before negotiating.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Alalshikh responded to Davis’ request by saying this, which was transcribed by Michael Benson:

“Send to me two Ferraris.' I say to him - we will send you two gloves if you want, that's it.”

Turki Alalshikh responds to fans accusing Tyson Fury of faking an injury to pull out of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Earlier this week, Tyson Fury announced his undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk had been postponed due to a cut suffered while sparring. It didn’t take long for fans to accuse Fury of lying about his injury despite photographic evidence being provided.

During the previously mentioned interview on The MMA Hour, Turki Alalshikh had this to say about those claiming Fury is lying:

“We are not playing. If I had 1% thought [Fury] is cheating, I would not sit here. I know this guy from inside, and I know Usyk from his heart. They both want this fight and want the fans to see it. It happened, it happened before, and maybe happy in the future. For that, we guarantee on the 18th of May, and this is the important thing, to have big fight.”

There were rumors of Filip Hrgovic stepping in on short notice to fight Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 to replace Tyson Fury. Instead, Alalshikh announced that Fury vs. Usyk had been postponed until May 18 to ensure the undisputed heavyweight title fight didn’t fall through.

