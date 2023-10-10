Twitter Takedown: Sportskeeda MMA exposes impostor peddling outrageous lies about UFC star Matt Frevola

Earlier today, Sportskeeda was made aware of an account on X (formerly Twitter), of a user claiming to be an employee and breaking false news stories regarding UFC fighter Matt Frevola.

X user @JustinSSkeeda tweeted that Frevola had pulled out of his upcoming fight against Benoit Saint-Denis and revealed that coach Ray Longo was the source. He mentioned that the promotion was searching for a replacement at UFC 295, which takes place on November 11th.

@JustinSSkeeda tweeted:

"Matt Frevola has withdrawn from his #UFC295 bout with Benoit Saint Denis, following sustaining a shoulder injury, coach Ray Longo tells me...the UFC are eagerly looking for a replacement opponent for Saint Denis in the big apple on November 11th"

@JustinSSkeeda tweet regarding Matt Frevola's status for UFC 295

The UFC lightweight responded by refuting those claims and tagged Sportkeeda's MMA account. After it was brought to the attention of the MMA wing, @JustinSSkeeda was exposed for not being an employee and that his views were personal and not shared by the outlet, who wrote:

"Hi Matt, we have done a complete search and this account or the person representative is not in any shape or form associated with Sportskeeda or its MMA wing...These opinions are his own personal viewpoint and does not represent our position in any way."

Tweet directed to Matt Frevola

We here at Sportskeeda MMA send our apologies to Matt Frevola for the confusion this has caused while he's preparing for his bout against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 295.

Matt Frevola responds to tweet from Sportskeeda MMA

Matt Frevola was likely caught by surprise when he came across the tweet that reported he was withdrawing from his bout at UFC 295.

He was made aware that the user who tweeted the report was not an employee after Sportskeeda MMA clarified the situation. The UFC lightweight responded to the tweet with all emojis indicating that he was thankful that the outlet confirmed that it was a false report from a user not associated with them by any means.

Matt Frevola response to the tweet