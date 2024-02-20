Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty declares himself “the best in the world” after sublime KO finish of Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has labeled himself “the best in the world.”

On February 16, Haggerty headlined ONE Fight Night 19 and put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe Lobo. ‘The General’ was surprisingly knocked down in round one before turning things around and securing a second-round knockout win.

Haggerty holds a six-fight winning streak, including his last three opponents - the great Nong-O Hama, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, and Lobo. As a result, the UK superstar has proven he’s one of the best strikers on the planet.

Following his impressive win, Haggerty shared a photo of himself celebrating on Instagram with the following caption:

“Heart, grit & determination. I am the best in the world. #Andnew”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19, including Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout win against Felipe Lobo, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jonathan Haggerty found out his uncle passed away on the day of ONE Fight Night 19

Felipe Lobo is a dangerous title challenger with the skills to make Jonathan Haggerty focus on their matchup. Little did Haggerty know he would face adversity on fight day as he received devastating news about his uncle passing away.

During a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda, Haggerty explained the situation and the effect it had on him by saying:

“I mean it was a tough fight, yeah I'd say so, you know. I made it tough for myself, that was a 60 percent fight camp. I know I keep saying it I shouldn't really say it but I'll be honest there were a lot of things going on.”

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, continued:

“Got a knock on the door, day of the fight, my uncle passed away, and I thought I had to dig deep you know. It was hard to put my mind into it but we'd done it and this was for him, you know, and I thought I'd do this for him.”

Jonathan Haggerty has a bright future after establishing himself as one of the biggest active superstars in ONE Championship.

Several potential opponents for his next fight include but are not limited to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Nico Carrillo.

Watch the fight-ending sequence of Haggerty vs. Lobo below: