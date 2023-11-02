Tye Ruotolo admits focus is on finishing Magomed Abdulkadirov, not the belt: “That’s the plan”

For his upcoming fight, American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo is more focused on finishing his opponent Magomed Abdulkadirov than the championship belt. It is his game plan to ensure that he comes up with a winning performance.

The 20-year-old Atos standout will take on veteran Dagestani fighter Abdulkadirov on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

It will serve as the co-headliner of the event that will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In the lead-up to the marquee showdown, Tye Ruotolo said he is paying more attention to how he can achieve his goal than the “prize” itself, telling MMA Mania in an interview:

“I'm not even trying to think about that [the world title] too much. All I'm thinking about is who I have in front of me and what I need to do, and that's to submit him. So that's the plan.”

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo has been on an impressive roll since joining ONE Championship last year. He has racked up four straight victories, winning hefty performance bonuses along the way.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is now looking to further fortify his standing in the promotion by becoming a world champion at ONE Fight Night 16, joining his twin brother Kade, who is the current lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Magomed Abdulkadirov, meanwhile, is making his ONE debut but has made it known he is out to create a big splash by shooting his way to the top in his first outing in the promotion.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter will be banking on his experience competing in the European wrestling and grappling scene to propel him against Ruotolo, who he considers as a formidable opponent.