Tye Ruotolo “on a mission” to capture inaugural welterweight submission grappling throne at ONE Fight Night 16

Submission specialist Tye Rutolo has a mission and he has chosen to accept it.

On Friday, November 3, the IBJJF world champion will step back into the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok looking to secure his fifth straight win under the ONE Championship banner.

Should he succeed, he will etch his name into the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

“On a mission to bring this belt back…”

Standing in his way of that task will be Dagestani wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov, a two-time UWW submission grappling world champion who intends on making a statement in his highly anticipated debut:

“I’m confident in my abilities, and I will be able to prove that Russian and Dagestani grappling is at a world-class level,” Abdulkadirov told ONE Championship. “If you are not confident, you have nothing to do at this level. My hard work must pay off. I create the situations, but the result is up to the Almighty. My plan is to force my own game on him and get my opponent to make mistakes.”

Abdulkadirov will have a very tough task ahead of him in his debut as he meets one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world today.

Thus far, no man has been able to solve the puzzle that Tye Ruotolo presents. That includes Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Dagi Arslanaliev, and reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Will Abdulkadirov accomplish what those four men could not, or will Tye Ruotolo once again dominate his opponent en route to his first ONE world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, live in U.S. primetime on November 3.