Tye Ruotolo praises ONE for giving submission grappling equal incentives to MMA and the striking arts

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is grateful that jiu-jitsu is being given the same incentives that mixed martial arts and the striking arts are getting under ONE Championship.

The 20-year-old Atos standout said the tack that ONE has taken is a huge boost for the sport of submission grappling, inspiring more people to pick it up and even compete in the promotion.

Apart from winning the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, Tye Ruotolo’s unanimous decision victory over Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok was rewarded with a $50,000 performance bonus.

It was the fourth bonus that he has received in five fights to date in ONE, and something he appreciated a lot for it would go a long way as he continues with his career and help grow jiu-jitsu.

Tye Ruotolo shared during the post-fight press conference following his title-clinching victory:

“So [the bonus] is like times two right there [in Costa Rica]. That's gonna be tons. Flies this fast. Chatri, you're changing our life with these bonuses. And that's what jiu-jitsu needs right now… We're making the most money I've ever made in my whole career, doing what I love, you know, so I'm on top of the world. I'm so stoked and grateful.”

Check out the press conference below:

Part of the bonuses that Tye Ruotolo had won in ONE have gone to financing the training facility that he and his twin brother, fellow ONE world champion Kade, are building in Costa Rica. The gym is almost complete and set to be fully used beginning next year.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Ruotolo dominated Magomed Abdulkadirov in their 10-minute title clash, throwing varying looks to effectively keep his opponent guessing. He tried to go for a finish late in the contest but was unable to complete it. His dominance early on, however, was enough to earn him the win.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

