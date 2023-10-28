Tye Ruotolo pumped to see how his ‘improved’ wrestling will fare against Magomed Abdulkadirov’s Dagestani-style pressure

Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Tye Ruotolo is excited to put his refined wrestling skills to the test against the strong Dagestani-style grappling that his next opponent possesses.

This Friday, November 3, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 16. The event will feature two epic world title clashes as reigning ONE world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

But first, fight fans will witness the rise of a new champion as Tye Ruotolo steps back into the circle with the chance to become the promotion’s first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Standing in his way will be Russian standout Magomed Abdulkadirov, who will be making his promotional debut inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated co-main event, Ruotolo hopes to make his matchup with Abdulkadirov an all-out war and put the Russian’s wrestling skills to the test.

“When we fight, I want to lock horns, and it’s going to be a war for sure at the beginning,” Ruotolo said. “And he’s got good wrestling. My wrestling has improved a lot over the past four years, and I’m really excited to put it to the test against Magomed.”

Tye Ruotolo enters the bout with an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner, earning four straight wins, with three of them coming by way of finish.

His hit list includes victories over the likes of Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, and most recently, lightweight standout Dagi Arslanaliev.

Will Tye Ruotolo make it five in a row and leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold around his waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.