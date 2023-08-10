Tye Ruotolo says there’s a ‘fire’ in Kade’s heart to kickstart MMA journey

Submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo said recently that he plans on achieving all he has set out to do before he makes the eventual transition to the sport of mixed martial arts.

While that could be years from now, his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, can’t seem to wait any longer.

The jiu-jitsu superstars are two of the best grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound, but since joining ONE Championship in 2022, they’ve made it known that a move to MMA is definitely in the cards.

During a recent media scrum, Ruotolo talked about his brother Kade’s ambitious plan to make his MMA debut before the end of the year.

The 20-year-old American said:

“I see my brother making his debut by the end of the year. He’s got so much fire in his heart for MMA. I can see it.”

See the interview below:

The Ruotolo twins have been seen working on their Muay Thai skills in Thailand recently, and if everything goes smoothly the brothers will be MMA fighters before they call it a career.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo is set to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, with a yet-to-be-named opponent. He got the title shot after his quick submission victory over No.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last week.

