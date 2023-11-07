Tye Ruotolo wants twin Kade to test waters in MMA before he does: “We’ll see how he goes first"

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is ready to follow his brother Kade into the world of mixed martial arts. Only after he sees how his sibling fairs in the all-encompassing sport.

Last Friday, Tye Ruotolo etched his name into the ONE Championship history books by becoming the promotion’s inaugural welterweight grappling titleholder.

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight of ONE Fight Night 16, the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt delivered a dominant performance against Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov, earning both a decisive decision victory and 26 pounds of gold.

Following the contest, Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson during his post-fight interview that competing in MMA is on the agenda, but he’s going to wait and see how things play out with Kade Ruotolo’s move to four-ounce gloves first.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I can tell my brother is itchy to do MMA for sure. He’s scratching at the bit. I think pretty soon he’ll be in MMA and I’m gonna follow in his footsteps.”

“We’ll see how he goes first. Hopefully, he does good. I got confidence in him, for sure, and then I’m coming after.”

Together, the Ruotolo brothers are a combined 9-0 since making their promotional debuts in 2022.

Tye Ruotolo earned his fifth-straight victory at ONE Fight Night 16 while Kade Ruotolo currently sits atop the lightweight grappling division at 4-0, including wins over Shinya Aoki and Tommy Langaker.

How do you think Kade and Tye Ruotolo will fare when they make their highly anticipated MMA debuts? More importantly, who would like to see them square off with when that day comes?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.