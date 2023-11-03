Tye Ruotolo won’t downplay "underrated" Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He’s got wins over very high-level guys”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo has proved his reputation to take on any and all comers inside the circle.

Whether it’s competing in openweight brackets or facing off with competitors from all different styles, the 20-year-old prodigy isn’t afraid to step up to the plate and prove himself time and time again.

In the win streak he has built up under the ONE Championship banner, Ruotolo has taken on some big challenges on his way to securing a shot at a world championship.

Looking to join his brother Kade at the top of the sport, Tye’s opportunity has finally arrived. At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, he will compete in the co-main event of the evening.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he faces off with Dagestani competitor Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Despite being no stranger to high stakes match-ups inside the circle, Ruotolo knows better than to overlook any competitor that he steps in to compete with.

While he may have had success in grappling tournaments, specifically in Europe, Abdulkadirov is somewhat of an unknown quantity ahead of his ONE debut.

With his willingness to push himself further with each challenge that he takes on, Tye Ruotolo is expecting a tough match-up on his return to competition despite his opponent not being as well known in the grappling world:

“Not a lot of guys in the jiu-jitsu community really know him too well, but he's for sure, very underrated and very tough. You know he's got wins over very high-level guys.”

Watch the full interview below:

Ruotolo will have the opportunity to become the fourth submission grappling world champion in the promotion’s history.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.