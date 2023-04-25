Unbeaten for 8 years, MMA sensation makes UFC co-main event debut this weekend

There is plenty of excitement for UFC Vegas 72 as it will mark the return MMA sensation Caio Borralho.

Borralho is unbeaten since joining the promotion and is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak. The Brazilian hasn't lost since his second professional fight in 2015. He is scheduled to compete in the co-main event against Michael Oleksiejczuk and could see himself fight ranked opponents should he earn an impressive win and extend his winning streak to 13 straight wins.

'The Natural' has been a fighter to keep an eye on since bursting onto the scene following impressive wins on Dana White's Contender Series. He earned a unanimous decision win over current No.6 ranked Bellator middleweight Aaron Jeffery and then followed that up with a first-round TKO win over Jesse Murray to earn a contract with the UFC.

Since joining the UFC, Borralho has won all three of his bouts via decision. He earned a technical decision win over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and then back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Armen Petrosyan and Makhmud Muradov.

Who is competing in the main event at UFC Vegas 72?

A pair of top-10 ranked bantamweights are scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 223 this Saturday, April 29 at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#8 ranked bantamweight Song Yadong will take on #10 ranked Ricky Simon as both fighters look to gain momentum in a stacked 135-pound division. Yadong will be competing for the first time since his TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen this past October, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Simon, on the other hand, will be competing for the first time since his impressive submission win over Jack Shore this past July. He is currently riding a 5-fight winning streak that includes wins over Shore, Raphael Assuncao, and Ray Borg. The 30-year-old has a great opportunity to ascend the bantamweight rankings should he earn a decisive win over Yadong.

