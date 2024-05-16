WATCH: Angela Lee, Liam Harrison headline some of ONE Championship's most epic comebacks over the past few years

In sports, one of the most exciting storylines is comeback victories. These types of triumphs are more dramatic and iconic in combat sports since athletes are pulling their fate out of the fire to secure the win.

Throughout the history of ONE Championship, we've witnessed a number of comebacks that provided a great thrill to viewers. The promotion recently compiled them into one video, published it on YouTube, and wrote the description:

"Sit back, relax, and watch some of the most insane resurgences you will ever witness in ONE, including Liam Harrison, Xiong Jing Nan, Angela Lee, and more!"

Check out the video below:

Among the standouts in the 17-minute video are Angela Lee and Liam Harrison. The two superstars came from the jaws of defeat only to snatch the victory in dramatic fashion.

First, Lee was pitted against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in 2022 in her defense of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title. In the opening round and early goings of the second frame, the top-level striking of Stamp was superior to Angela's. This caused huge trouble for the defending world champion since he was hurt by multiple powerful body shots.

But with her world championship experience, the 'Unstoppable' held her own and reversed the fate of the match by using her grappling skills to submit Stamp and successfully defend her 26-pound golden belt.

Harrison then fought Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022 at ONE 156 and suffered two early knockdowns. These knockdowns happened in a span of 15 seconds, and he was on the brink of defeat because he appeared to be compromised.

However, the Bad Company representative turned the tables by capitalizing on the defenseless attack of the Thai contender to floor him three times in the opening round to secure the come-from-behind victory. This match was hailed as ONE's Muay Thai fight of the year.

Liam Harrison makes his much-awaited return at ONE 167 on June 7

After almost two years of waiting and rehabilitation, Harrison will now make his comeback inside the ring to face up-and-coming Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai fight on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regardless of the result of that match, the 'Hitman' will again fight on September 6 as part of the ONE 168: Denver card, where he will face Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.

ONE 167, meanwhile, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.