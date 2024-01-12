WATCH: Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly drills the fundamentals of the arm-triangle

Newly-crowned ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly has recently been uploading short instructional videos on Instagram for her fans. The dashing and dangerous jiu-jitsu blackbelt has been sharing her technical know-how, from defending attacks to locking in submissions.

In a recent post, Danielle Kelly showed her basic drill for the arm-triangle choke. She uploaded it with the caption that said:

"Like this video if you like basics 🤍💙💜🤎🖤 Most high level people forget their basics, keep drilling them😁"

What Kelly said in the caption rings true. Most world champion black belts will always reiterate how important your grasp of the fundamentals is. Quoting Danielle Kelly's fellow ONE athlete, 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, "There are no black belt moves. Only white belt moves executed on a black belt level."

Danielle Kelly looks back at 2023 as one of the most successful years of her career

2023 was an incredibly important year for Danielle Kelly's career. In 2023, she became a world champion for the first time, beating rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14. In doing so, she became the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

She looked back at 2023 in another Instagram post with the caption:

"2023. If I learned anything, it’s do what makes YOU happy. It was a good year for jiu jitsu. I competed twice, won at catchweight against a tough judo fighter, and won the @onechampionship atomweight belt against a decorated bb world champion who beat me before and everyone doubted me. Taught a ton of seminars and met new amazing people. Gain a little best friend who’s deaf. I’m looking forward to the new year and my goals."

If she keeps doing what she did leading up to her first world title, 2023 is just the beginning of Danielle Kelly's ascent towards the top of the submission grappling world.